Advertisement

Hearing Health and Balance

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing comes back on PSL to talk about the strong relationship between hearing and balance. Untreated hearing loss leads to higher risks of falling due to spatial awareness and other tangential issues. Watch the segment to learn more.

Parker talks about how treating hearing loss is very important to a person’s overall health and wellbeing---including balance. Prevent falls by contacting Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers for FREE SCREENINGS.

Concept Quad-Cities | Davenport | 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA / 563.355.7155

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence has a portion of West 65th Street blocked off near Motel 6 and Menards.
Police find man with gunshot wound in north Davenport
IDPH will also be opening a 211 Call Center on March 9th for those who need assistance with...
Iowans under 65 with underlying health conditions are eligible to be vaccinated starting Monday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has passed the two-week mark.
Breasia Terrell to be featured on Investigation Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit: The Missing’
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the public in finding a wanted suspect....
Woman wanted for sex offender registry charges in Muscatine County

Latest News

The Rock Island County Health Department will no longer report COVID cases over the weekend....
Rock Island County makes change to weekend case count, announces new cases
City of Moline Logo
Moline Parks Department hosts Lucky Leprechaun hunt
Vander Veer Conservatory's 2021 Spring Floral Show is underway at the historic park in...
Vander Veer’s Spring Floral Show
A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a...
Man sustains life-threatening injuries after being hit by driver in Dubuque County
A man has been arrested following a sexual assault report that was made to the Henry County...
Man charged with sex abuse, sexual exploitation in Henry County, Iowa