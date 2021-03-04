Hinson and Miller-Meeks issue statements on opposition to George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

WASHINGTON (KCRG) -Iowa Congresswomen Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks both issued statements on their opposition to The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives by a narrow vote of 220-212 on Wednesday night.

In Hinson’s statement, she wrote that “Law enforcement officers in Iowa and across this country put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe. It’s reprehensible that House Democrats would bring forward legislation to defund police departments while relying on law enforcement to protect our Capitol from imminent threats...”

It's reprehensible that House Democrats would bring forward legislation to defund police departments while relying on law enforcement to protect our Capitol from imminent threats—in a Chamber safeguarded by Capitol Police. #IA01https://t.co/DUUHzXdxmw — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) March 4, 2021

In her statement, Miller-Meeks wrote that “We need serious bipartisan police reform that holds bad officers accountable” but that “The Justice in Policing Act would eliminate qualified immunity, which would make recruitment and retention difficult,” adding that “In effect, this is a backdoor way to defund the police.”

I have supported bipartisan police reform in Iowa and would be proud to support bipartisan reforms in Congress.



The bill we voted on tonight is a backdoor way to defund the police.



Read my full statement here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pR7LSw1JsR — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (@RepMMM) March 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.