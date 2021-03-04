Illinois officials report 1,740 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 1,740 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths.

The deaths include a Bureau County man in his 50s.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,193,260 cases and 20,668 deaths since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday night, 1,200 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 260 were in the intensive care unit and 128 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.4%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.9%.

IDPH also reported that 2,993,543 vaccines were administered in Illinois 952,141, 7.47% of the population, and fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 78,942 doses. On Wednesday, 93,302 doses were administered statewide.

Locally:

County Total Doses Administered County Residents Fully Vaccinated % of County Residents Fully Vaccinated Bureau 7,755 2,419 7.33% Carroll 2,803 808 5.65% Henderson 844 288 4.29% Henry 12,369 3,515 7.16% Jo Daviess 4,431 1,357 6.35% Knox 15,134 5,484 10.94% McDonough 7,466 2,517 8.40% Mercer 3,969 1,276 8.18% Rock Island 28,745 9,151 6.38% Stark 1,470 430 7.92% Warren 4,281 1,176 6.90% Whiteside 12,228 4,338 7.80%

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.