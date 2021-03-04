Illinois officials report 1,740 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 1,740 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths.
The deaths include a Bureau County man in his 50s.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,193,260 cases and 20,668 deaths since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday night, 1,200 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 260 were in the intensive care unit and 128 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.4%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.9%.
IDPH also reported that 2,993,543 vaccines were administered in Illinois 952,141, 7.47% of the population, and fully vaccinated.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 78,942 doses. On Wednesday, 93,302 doses were administered statewide.
Locally:
|County
|Total Doses Administered
|County Residents Fully Vaccinated
|% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
|Bureau
|7,755
|2,419
|7.33%
|Carroll
|2,803
|808
|5.65%
|Henderson
|844
|288
|4.29%
|Henry
|12,369
|3,515
|7.16%
|Jo Daviess
|4,431
|1,357
|6.35%
|Knox
|15,134
|5,484
|10.94%
|McDonough
|7,466
|2,517
|8.40%
|Mercer
|3,969
|1,276
|8.18%
|Rock Island
|28,745
|9,151
|6.38%
|Stark
|1,470
|430
|7.92%
|Warren
|4,281
|1,176
|6.90%
|Whiteside
|12,228
|4,338
|7.80%
