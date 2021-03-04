Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,740 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths Thursday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 1,740 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths.

The deaths include a Bureau County man in his 50s.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,193,260 cases and 20,668 deaths since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday night, 1,200 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 260 were in the intensive care unit and 128 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.4%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.9%.

IDPH also reported that 2,993,543 vaccines were administered in Illinois 952,141, 7.47% of the population, and fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 78,942 doses.  On Wednesday, 93,302 doses were administered statewide.

Locally:

CountyTotal Doses AdministeredCounty Residents Fully Vaccinated% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
Bureau7,7552,4197.33%
Carroll2,8038085.65%
Henderson8442884.29%
Henry12,3693,5157.16%
Jo Daviess4,4311,3576.35%
Knox15,1345,48410.94%
McDonough7,4662,5178.40%
Mercer3,9691,2768.18%
Rock Island28,7459,1516.38%
Stark1,4704307.92%
Warren4,2811,1766.90%
Whiteside12,2284,3387.80%
