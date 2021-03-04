Advertisement

Iowa officials report 568 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 568 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 338,162 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,536 have died. The 14-day positivity rate based on total tests is 4.1% and the seven-day positivity rate is 4%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 1,568,805 people have been tested (4,105,183 total tests) and 318,573 people have recovered.

The state website also reported that 184 people were hospitalized, down seven from Wednesday. Of those, 30 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 39 were in the intensive care unit, and 11 were on ventilators.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 768,426 COVID-19 vaccines - at least 740,526 going to Iowa residents - have been administered statewide. According to the state website, 540,665 Iowans have at least had the first dose of the two-shot series, while 200,008, 6.34% of the total population, have completed the series.

Locally:

CountyTotal Doses Administered to County ResidentsCounty Residents Receiving at Least One Dose% of County Residents Receiving at Least One DoseCounty Residents Fully Vaccinated% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
Scott34,40326,04515.06%8,3584.83%
Muscatine7,4296,06014.20%1,3693.21%
Clinton8,9297,07515.24%1,8543.99%
Des Moines9,8896,99717.96%2,8927.42%
Lee6,9885,21815.50%1,7705.26%
Henry3,8922,90714.57%9854.94%
Jackson4,7203,60218.53%1,1185.75%
Cedar5,0743,81820.50%1,2566.74%
Louisa2,0701,68315.25%3873.51%
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

