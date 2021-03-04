Junior Achievement kicks off new virtual career fair

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Junior Achievement of the Heartland kicked off its new virtual career fair on Thursday.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has halted in-person career exploration programs for students, Junior Achievement has created a new opportunity for students to explore career pathways and connect with industry experts in a safe and innovative way,” officials said in a release.

JA Inspire Virtual features 50 regional organizations and uses virtual technology will help students interact with exhibitors, participate in webinars and download career information and videos that will help guide in career choices.

The career fair went live on Thursday, March 4.

Students will have access to the virtual platform through Thursday, June 3. Students who are not currently registered may do so starting on March 5, following the live event.

“The landscape for learning is ever-changing. JA Inspire Virtual Career Fair allows us to meet students right where they are. Students can participate in this self-guided experience through their school or on their own with a parent or guardian,” shared Dougal Nelson, President CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland.

You can read more from the release below.

“With 50 virtual exhibit booths available during the career fair, students have the opportunity to explore careers they may or may not be familiar with and determine if college or an apprenticeship is the right fit for them. In addition, a virtual auditorium will host webinars featuring a variety of topics for career success.

Nelson continued, “We want our youth to achieve their full potential. JA Inspire Virtual Career Fair allows students to explore the various opportunities our region has to offer and provides them with the resources they need to make smart academic and career choices.”

JA Inspire Virtual Career Fair is available at no cost to students. Students may participate through their school or independently. Pre-registration is required to access the virtual platform. JA of the Heartland expects more than 6,000 students throughout the Quad City region to benefit from the virtual career fair. To learn more visit https://jaheartland.org/events/ja-inspire-vfair/.”

