Louisa County Health Department hosting drive-thru vaccination clinic

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place Saturday in the Wapello High School parking lot in an event co-sponsored by the Louisa County Health Department and Hy-Vee Pharmacy for those who are 65 years or older.

The clinic will have 500 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s recently approved “one-shot” vaccine available at the clinic, which is by appointment only. In a Facebook post, the Louisa County Health Department outlined instructions on scheduling an appointment either online or over the phone.

You can register either at Hy-Vee’s website, or if you do not have internet access, call the county health department, Keck Memorial Library, or Columbus Junction Public Library.

Louisa County Health Department asks that you bring an insurance card, wear a mask, and have short sleeves to speed up the process as much as possible.

