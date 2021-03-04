Advertisement

Louisa County Health Department hosting drive-thru vaccination clinic

The vaccination clinic is open to those 65 and older and is by appointment only.
The vaccination clinic is open to those 65 and older and is by appointment only.(Louisa County Health Dept./KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place Saturday in the Wapello High School parking lot in an event co-sponsored by the Louisa County Health Department and Hy-Vee Pharmacy for those who are 65 years or older.

The clinic will have 500 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s recently approved “one-shot” vaccine available at the clinic, which is by appointment only. In a Facebook post, the Louisa County Health Department outlined instructions on scheduling an appointment either online or over the phone.

https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent

Posted by Louisa County Public Health, Iowa on Thursday, March 4, 2021

You can register either at Hy-Vee’s website, or if you do not have internet access, call the county health department, Keck Memorial Library, or Columbus Junction Public Library.

Louisa County Health Department asks that you bring an insurance card, wear a mask, and have short sleeves to speed up the process as much as possible.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence has a portion of West 65th Street blocked off near Motel 6 and Menards.
Police find man with gunshot wound in north Davenport
IDPH will also be opening a 211 Call Center on March 9th for those who need assistance with...
Iowans under 65 with underlying health conditions are eligible to be vaccinated starting Monday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has passed the two-week mark.
Breasia Terrell to be featured on Investigation Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit: The Missing’
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the public in finding a wanted suspect....
Woman wanted for sex offender registry charges in Muscatine County

Latest News

Health officials push back against lifting mask mandates.
WHO head wants virus vaccine patents waived to boost supply
Health officials push back against lifting mask mandates.
States ease mask mandates despite new CDC data
The Rock Island County Health Department will no longer report COVID cases over the weekend....
Rock Island County makes change to weekend case count, announces new cases
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials 508 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths over 24 hours