Man arrested on aggravated criminal sex abuse charges in Illinois

SHELBY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police announced the arrest of 54-year-old Chris L. Williams, of Tower Hill.

Officials say he was arrested and is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. On March 4, additional charges of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon were filed against Williams.

The Illinois State Police DCI was assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies during the course of this investigation including; Panda Police Department, Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other crimes is encouraged to contact the ISP DCI by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.

This matter is an ongoing investigation by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office and the ISP DCI. No additional information will be released at this time.

He is being held at the Shelby County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

