Officials announce new cases, hospitalizations due to COVID in Rock Island Co.

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Nearly 20 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Thursday.

Health officials announced 19 new cases, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 12,924.

There are currently nine patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 70s

· 1 man in his 60s

· 4 men in their 50s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 1 man in his 20s

· 1 boy in his teens

· 2 women in their 60s

· 1 woman in her 40s

· 4 women in their 30s

· 1 girl in her teens

· 1 girl younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

