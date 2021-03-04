Advertisement

Police find man with gunshot wound in north Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting Thursday afternoon in north Davenport.

Around 2:52 p.m., Davenport police received a gunfire report in the 100 block of West 65th Street. According to a media release, preliminary information suggests that people in two different vehicles got into a dispute.

An occupant in one of the vehicles fired at the other vehicle, according to the release.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and provided medical treatment until emergency services arrived. He was transported to a local medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe some of the people involved ran towards the nearby Menards; however, officers were not able to find any suspects.

Davenport police detectives are investigating the incident and would not provide any further information.

Menards was temporarily closed Thursday afternoon but was reopened later.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDPH will also be opening a 211 Call Center on March 9th for those who need assistance with...
Iowans under 65 with underlying health conditions are eligible to be vaccinated starting Monday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has passed the two-week mark.
Breasia Terrell to be featured on Investigation Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit: The Missing’
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the public in finding a wanted suspect....
Woman wanted for sex offender registry charges in Muscatine County

Latest News

The Rock Island County Health Department will no longer report COVID cases over the weekend....
Rock Island County makes change to weekend case count, announces new cases
City of Moline Logo
Moline Parks Department hosts Lucky Leprechaun hunt
A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a...
Man sustains life-threatening injuries after being hit by driver in Dubuque County
A man has been arrested following a sexual assault report that was made to the Henry County...
Man charged with sex abuse, sexual exploitation in Henry County, Iowa
St. Ambrose University holds events in place of Wine Festival