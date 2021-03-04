Police find man with gunshot wound in north Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting Thursday afternoon in north Davenport.

Around 2:52 p.m., Davenport police received a gunfire report in the 100 block of West 65th Street. According to a media release, preliminary information suggests that people in two different vehicles got into a dispute.

An occupant in one of the vehicles fired at the other vehicle, according to the release.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and provided medical treatment until emergency services arrived. He was transported to a local medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe some of the people involved ran towards the nearby Menards; however, officers were not able to find any suspects.

Davenport police detectives are investigating the incident and would not provide any further information.

Menards was temporarily closed Thursday afternoon but was reopened later.

