Advertisement

Little damage from huge Pacific quake; tsunami threat passes

A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.
A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes to hit the South Pacific in modern history triggered tsunami warnings across the ocean and forced thousands of people in New Zealand to evacuate coastal areas Friday. Small tsunami waves were seen, but little damage was apparent hours later.

The magnitude 8.1 quake in the Kermadec Islands region about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from New Zealand’s two main islands was the largest in a series of temblors over several hours, including two earlier quakes that registered magnitude 7.4 and magnitude 7.3.

The tsunami threat caused traffic jams and some chaos in New Zealand as people scrambled to get to higher ground.

Residents recorded videos of small wave surges in some places, including at Tokomaru Bay near Gisborne. In the afternoon, the National Emergency Management Agency said the threat had passed and people could return to their homes, although they should continue avoiding beaches.

One of the earlier quakes hit much closer to New Zealand and awoke many people as they felt a long, rumbling shaking. “Hope everyone is ok out there,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wrote on Facebook during the night.

After the largest quake, civil defense authorities in New Zealand told people in some coastal areas to immediately get to higher ground. They said a damaging tsunami was possible, and waves could reach up to 3 meters (10 feet).

Emergency Management Minister Kiri Allan told reporters that people had followed the advisory.

“They felt the long or strong earthquakes and they knew to grab their bag and head into the highlands,” she said. “I can only thank and acknowledge the tireless efforts of the men and women from up and down the coast who knew how to act, when to act, and what to do.”

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center cautioned the quake could cause tsunami waves of up to 3 meters (10 feet) in Vanuatu and up to 1 meter (3 feet) in Tonga, other South Pacific islands and Latin America’s Pacific coast.

Chilean authorities ordered people off beaches due to the potential for a tsunami along the nation’s long coastline. Guatemala issued a tsunami alert, and authorities in El Salvador ordered people to take precautions in recreational activities. Mexico said there was no threat.

Waves of 30 centimeters (1 foot) above tide levels were measured by ocean gauges off the Pacific nation of Vanuatu, off Gisborne, New Zealand, and off an Australian island. Smaller waves were measured elsewhere in the South Pacific.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the strongest quake was centered near the Kermadec Islands at a depth of 19 kilometers (12 miles).

Although the islands are uninhabited, New Zealand has built research and accommodation facilities there and often had scientists cycling through until the coronavirus hit last year and it halted the program. But a large group of more than 100 people including scientists and students was due to stay on the islands this week, until they were forced to cancel because of a virus lockdown in Auckland, said a spokesperson from the Department of Conservation.

The USGS said in a report that the quake occurred at the intersection of the Pacific and Australia tectonic plates and eclipsed the largest quake previously recorded along the fault line, a magnitude 8.0 in 1976.

It said the interaction between the plates creates one of the most seismically active regions in the world, and it has recorded 215 quakes there above magnitude 6.0 over the past century.

Jennifer Eccles, an earthquake expert at the University of Auckland, said the quake was at the top end of the scale for those involving only the Earth’s ocean crust.

“This is about as big as it gets,” she said.

She said most quakes larger than magnitude 8.0 tend to occur when a section of more robust continental crust is involved.

The USGS said the magnitude 7.4 quake was likely a “foreshock” that contributed to the larger quake but that the first quake that hit closer to New Zealand was too far away in time and distance to have directly contributed.

The first quake was centered at a depth of 21 kilometers (13 miles) under the ocean about 174 kilometers (108 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne.

It was widely felt in New Zealand, and residents in the major cities of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch reported being shaken awake.

In 2011, a magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence has a portion of West 65th Street blocked off near Motel 6 and Menards.
Police find man with gunshot wound in north Davenport
IDPH will also be opening a 211 Call Center on March 9th for those who need assistance with...
Iowans under 65 with underlying health conditions are eligible to be vaccinated starting Monday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has passed the two-week mark.
Breasia Terrell to be featured on Investigation Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit: The Missing’
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the public in finding a wanted suspect....
Woman wanted for sex offender registry charges in Muscatine County

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 file photo, A Lufthansa Star Alliance plane prepares to...
Airline IT provider hacked, frequent flyer data breached
Health officials push back against lifting mask mandates.
WHO head wants virus vaccine patents waived to boost supply
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Affidavit: Man found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash
Health officials push back against lifting mask mandates.
States ease mask mandates despite new CDC data
The Rock Island County Health Department will no longer report COVID cases over the weekend....
Rock Island County makes change to weekend case count, announces new cases