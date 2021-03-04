Public vaccination clinic to take place in Maquoketa

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - A mass vaccination clinic will be taking place at Pearson Hall, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa, on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the Clinton County Health Department announced directions to sign up for the clinic, which takes place in Jackson County. According to the post, the clinic is not only limited to residents of Jackson County but is open to anyone who is 65 years or older.

Thursday is the last day to schedule an appointment.

Instructions for those looking to schedule an appointment according to the department are:

Log on to osterhausrx.com, click on COVID-19 Information and complete the online form. Call the Maquoketa Public Library at 563-652-3874 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and library staff will help you complete the online form. Call the SHIIP office at 563-652-4000 and SHIIP staff can help you complete the form.

