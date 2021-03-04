Advertisement

Senior resource center warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

By Marci Clark
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Older adults are falling victim to COVID vaccine scams, a fraudulent attempt to get personal information.

Milestones Agency on Aging is working to ensure Quad Citizens aren’t taken advantage of.

“We try to tell our clients that nobody should be asking for social security numbers. There should be no payment made. Medicare or Medicaid numbers should not be given to anybody. Nobody is going to be asking for that type of information,” says Theresa Davison, Adult Rights Specialist at Milestones.

If someone does call to help you sign up for a vaccine, make sure it’s coming from a credible source like your doctor’s office, CASI, or Milestones.

“They will never ask for payment to get the vaccination. They will never ask for payment to put you on a waitlist. If you’re unsure, call the actual social security office or call your bank specifically. Don’t trust if someone is calling from a bank wanting your information,” says Davison.

Milestones says they’re also seeing an increase in romance scams since many are isolated and lonely during the pandemic.

“If they are having a nice conversation with somebody and they ask for all this information and they think that it’s going to help them in the end, they are very easily ready to give that information out,” Davison says.

If you have questions about a potential scam or think you might have fallen victim, you can contact Milestones at (855)-410-6222.

