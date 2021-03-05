Advertisement

An extremely messy yard frustrated neighbors for years in Los Angeles, but change may be coming

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A California law might be able to help clean up a suspected hoarder’s home in Los Angeles.

The LAPD are going door-to-door to interview neighbors - the same people who say they’ve been fighting for years to get this cleaned up.

The city is finally going fix it by filing a nuisance abatement.

“The neighbors should not be stuck with this,” said Mark Adams, who owns the California Receivership Group.

All his company does is clean up nuisance properties. The city is going to use a company like his to take action.

“The state legislature passed this law allowing a court to appoint a health and safety receiver who is an agent of the court, so we get appointed we have the powers of the judge to get it cleaned up,” Adams said.

The residents have been trying to get this cleaned up for nearly three years, but Adams says a receivership could do it in two to three months. And the costs, he says, are not that significant.

“This is probably a $7,000 to $15,000 cleanout,” Adams said. The cost to clean it up is then covered by a lien against the house.

Adams said, for whatever reason, Los Angeles has been reluctant to use his services in the past.

“We do business all over California, San Diego, Orange County, Sacramento, Fresno - and L.A. has not embraced this remedy before,” he said.

Councilman John Lee concedes that the judicial system has failed this neighborhood.

“Because they have no prior criminal record, because this is a misdemeanor, there is a warrant, but you can’t make an arrest on a case like this,” he said.

If you talk to the residents, they say the city has failed them. They say they pay property taxes, they should be protected, and the city has not done enough.

“We have issued, you know, we’ve issued fines against the property. We’ve gone through the exact process, but, unfortunately there’s something called the Constitution that gives them rights as property owners,” Lee said.

Lee concedes that a resolution of the matter shouldn’t have taken three years.

“Absolutely not. I do not think that’s acceptable time. I think it be have been much, much faster,” Lee said.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence has a portion of West 65th Street blocked off near Motel 6 and Menards.
Police find man with gunshot wound in north Davenport
IDPH will also be opening a 211 Call Center on March 9th for those who need assistance with...
Iowans under 65 with underlying health conditions are eligible to be vaccinated starting Monday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has passed the two-week mark.
Breasia Terrell to be featured on Investigation Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit: The Missing’
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the public in finding a wanted suspect....
Woman wanted for sex offender registry charges in Muscatine County

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 file photo, A Lufthansa Star Alliance plane prepares to...
Airline IT provider hacked, frequent flyer data breached
Health officials push back against lifting mask mandates.
WHO head wants virus vaccine patents waived to boost supply
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Affidavit: Man found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash
Health officials push back against lifting mask mandates.
States ease mask mandates despite new CDC data
The Rock Island County Health Department will no longer report COVID cases over the weekend....
Rock Island County makes change to weekend case count, announces new cases