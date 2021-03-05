Advertisement

Airline IT provider hacked, frequent flyer data breached

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 file photo, A Lufthansa Star Alliance plane prepares to...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 file photo, A Lufthansa Star Alliance plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. he hack of a company that manages ticket-processing and frequent-flier data for major global airlines — including Star Alliance and OneWorld members — has compromised the personal data of an unspecified number of travelers. The hackers were able to access some computer systems at Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System for up to a month before the incident's seriousness was confirmed on Feb. 24, 2021 a spokesman for the company's Geneva-based parent company said.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The hack of a company that manages ticket-processing and frequent-flier data for major global airlines — including Star Alliance and OneWorld members — has compromised the personal data of an unspecified number of travelers.

The hackers were able to access some computer systems at Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System for up to a month before the incident’s seriousness was confirmed on Feb. 24, a spokesman for the company’s Geneva-based parent company said.

The spokesman, Sandro Hofer, would not say how many airlines were affected — SITA says it serves more than 400 and is industry-owned. The company said that Singapore Airlines, New Zealand Air and Lufthansa were among those affected.

“The extent to which (frequent flyer alliances’) individual airlines were affected varies from airline to airline,” SITA said in a statement.

It said Malaysia Airlines, Finnair, Japan Airlines, Cathay Pacific had either issued statements or reached out to frequent-flyer members about the hack.

United Airlines said separately that the only customer data potentially accessed were names, frequent-flyer numbers and program status. It recommended in an email that frequent-flyer customers should change their account passwords “out of an abundance of caution.”

SITA provides IT services for the airline industry, including passenger travel planning and booking, airport operations and security, baggage, aircraft connectivity and in-flight cabin and cockpit operations. It first announced the breach on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews, squad cards, and ambulances arrived at the scene of a fire in Rock Falls...
One woman is dead following a fire in Rock Falls
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight
Western Illinois University responds to Mayor Acri’s letter
Western Illinois University responds to Mayor Acri’s letter
A heavy police presence has a portion of West 65th Street blocked off near Motel 6 and Menards.
Police find man with gunshot wound in north Davenport
Jim Nelson has been in a nursing home, unable to see his wife Gina due to the pandemic. On...
Milan couple reunites after 9 months apart

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Biden: Virus aid bill designed to relieve suffering
Biden: Virus aid bill designed to relieve suffering
Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, left, and Finnegan Lee Elder, both from the United States, listen to...
Italian prosecutor seeks life for US men charged with murder
Amanda Gorman will recite an original poem before the Super Bowl.
Poet Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home
A boy in California is being called a hero after his actions lead to help arriving in time to...
Boy’s alerting scream saves little sister from drowning