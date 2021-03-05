Cell tower work to close portion of street down in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A portion of East North Street in Galesburg will be closed on Monday, March 8, weather permitting.

City officials say Stevenson Crane will be closing East North Street from Broad to Cherry Street at 7 a.m.. This will be for cell tower work.

The work is expected to go until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.

