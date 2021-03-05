Advertisement

Cell tower work to close portion of street down in Galesburg

A portion of East North Street in Galesburg will be closed on Monday, March 8, weather...
A portion of East North Street in Galesburg will be closed on Monday, March 8, weather permitting.(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A portion of East North Street in Galesburg will be closed on Monday, March 8, weather permitting.

City officials say Stevenson Crane will be closing East North Street from Broad to Cherry Street at 7 a.m.. This will be for cell tower work.

The work is expected to go until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.

Weather permitting, Stevenson Crane will be closing E. North Street, from Broad to Cherry Street, beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, March 8th until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10th for cell tower work.

Posted by City of Galesburg, IL Government on Thursday, March 4, 2021

