Five Healthy Habits to Push Your Lifespan

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Joyce Gioia, speaker and futurist with The Herman Group, joins PSL to share 5 healthy habits that helped her lose 30 pounds during quarantine in the past COVID year. Average life expectancy has actually gone down for Americans in the last year. Here are some reminders about what we can do to fight against that trend. Watch the segment to learn Joyce’s personal story and her advice to all of us about WHAT WORKS.

Eat Mostly Fruits & Vegetables

Exercise At Least 5 Times Per Week (use a free cellphone app)

Keep Your BMI Between 18-25

Get Sufficient Sleep

Keep A Positive Attitude

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.