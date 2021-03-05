Advertisement

Galesburg getting ready for youth baseball and softball

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Last year at this time kids and parents were getting ready to hit the diamond for the 2020 baseball and softball season, but the COVID19 pandemic caused many leagues to be canceled or delayed, making a summer at the park feel very different.

Voyles Field in Galesburg sits locked and quiet, drying out for a new season, but last season, it remained locked and quiet for most of the summer. The season was almost completely canceled in Galesburg, but right before they were set to call it a year, they received word they would be able to have a partial season. The year featured many changes to protect players, coaches, umpires and fans from the virus.

Registration is open for the 2021 season on the Galesburg youth baseball website. They will be ready to play ball at the beginning of May.

