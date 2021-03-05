DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Financial illiteracy is at crisis levels, impacting billions all across the world. And those that understand how money works tend to take advantage of those who do not: the suckers! Tough terminology, but true.

Steve Siebolt, Certified Financial Educator and co-author of, How Money Works, is on PSL to explain that the book is designed to help folks break the cycle of endless debt, foolish spending, and financial cluelessness so they can stop being a sucker. And, in turn, start being a student that can truly take control of one’s financial future. Watch the segment to learn some examples of tips that can be found in the book, How Money Works: Stop Being a Sucker. Top tips:

Forget About 2020---instead, focus on new opportunities

Be a Problem Solver---that’s how to make money!

Learn How Many Works---investments, budgets, compound interest

Update Your Beliefs About Money---view it as freedom and possibility (instead of having a negative mindset about “The Rich”)

Stop Waiting Around---you have to save yourself! Get ready to do the work

There is a FREE ONLINE ZOOM EVENT NEXT SATURDAY, MARCH 13TH. THIS IS A LINK TO MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR SPONSORED BY EMPOWERING FAMILIES.

The Webinar/workshop is Saturday March 13 at 9:30am. Those who attend will get a free How Money Works book!

Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/.../tZMkf-msrDwqGNeBxJrRG6RLpnk...

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Zoom meeting.

