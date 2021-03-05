Illinois officials report 1,442 new COIVD-19 cases, 33 deaths Friday
More than 3 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 1,442 new confirmed and probable cases COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths.
The deaths include a Carroll County man in his 60s, a Knox County man in his 60s and a Whiteside County man in his 70s.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,194,702 cases and 20,700 deaths since the pandemic began. As of Thursday night, 1,166 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 263 people were in the intensive care unit and 121 people were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.2%, and the preliminary seven-day statewide test is 2.8%.
IDPH also reported that 3,125,425 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide and 1,019,685, 8% of the population, were fully vaccinated.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,115 doses. IDPH said record 131,882 doses were administered on Thursday.
Locally:
|County
|Total Doses Administered
|County Residents Fully Vaccinated
|% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated
|Bureau
|8,020
|2,466
|7.47%
|Carroll
|2,867
|854
|5.97%
|Henderson
|931
|342
|5.10%
|Henry
|12,721
|3,703
|7,54%
|Jo Daviess
|4,524
|1,415
|6.62%
|Knox
|15,738
|5,970
|11.91%
|McDonough
|7,578
|2,583
|8.62%
|Mercer
|4,292
|1,347
|8.63%
|Rock Island
|30,312
|9,975
|6.95%
|Stark
|1,502
|458
|8.44%
|Warren
|4,342
|1,220
|7.16%
|Whiteside
|13,081
|4,872
|8.76%
