Illinois officials report 1,442 new COIVD-19 cases, 33 deaths Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 1,442 new confirmed and probable cases COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths.

The deaths include a Carroll County man in his 60s, a Knox County man in his 60s and a Whiteside County man in his 70s.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,194,702 cases and 20,700 deaths since the pandemic began. As of Thursday night, 1,166 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 263 people were in the intensive care unit and 121 people were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.2%, and the preliminary seven-day statewide test is 2.8%.

IDPH also reported that 3,125,425 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide and 1,019,685, 8% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,115 doses. IDPH said record 131,882 doses were administered on Thursday.

Locally:

County Total Doses Administered County Residents Fully Vaccinated % of County Residents Fully Vaccinated Bureau 8,020 2,466 7.47% Carroll 2,867 854 5.97% Henderson 931 342 5.10% Henry 12,721 3,703 7,54% Jo Daviess 4,524 1,415 6.62% Knox 15,738 5,970 11.91% McDonough 7,578 2,583 8.62% Mercer 4,292 1,347 8.63% Rock Island 30,312 9,975 6.95% Stark 1,502 458 8.44% Warren 4,342 1,220 7.16% Whiteside 13,081 4,872 8.76%

