Iowa officials 508 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 508 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 338,669 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,549 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate, based on the total number of tests, is 4%.

Since 10:30 a.m. Friday, 1,571,999 people have been tested for the virus and 319,005 people have recovered.

The state website also showed that 176 people were hospitalized, down eight from Thursday. Of those, 35 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 39 were in the intensive care unit, and nine were on ventilators.

Iowa officials also reported that 822,458 COVID-19 vaccines - 793,042 going to Iowa residents - had been administered statewide as of Friday afternoon.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, out-of-state residents may be vaccinated in Iowa if they meet the current phase criteria, such as an out-of-state healthcare provider working in the state.

The state website showed that 562,838 Iowans, 17.84% of the population, had received at least one dose of the two-shot series, while 230,204, 7.30% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

Locally:

County Total Doses Administered to County Residents County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose % of County Residents Receiving at Least One Dose County Residents Fully Vaccinated % of County Residents Fully Vaccinated Scott 36,102 26,530 15.34% 9,572 5.53% Muscatine 8,288 6,483 15.20% 1,805 4.23% Clinton 9,920 7,545 16.25% 2,375 5.12% Des Moines 10,270 7,233 18.56% 3,037 7.79% Lee 7,461 5,398 16.04% 2,063 6.13% Henry 4,071 2,950 14.78% 1,121 5.62% Jackson 4,892 3,661 18.83% 1,231 6.33% Cedar 5,382 3,927 21.08% 1,455 7.81% Louisa 2,245 1,729 15.67% 516 4.68%

