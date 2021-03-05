Advertisement

Jackson County holds mass vaccination clinic, working to reach rural residents

By Marci Clark
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Over one thousand people were vaccinated in Maquoketa on Friday. The mass vaccination clinic was the largest yet held by Osterhaus pharmacy.

“We have eleven hundred and seventy doses to use today and we plan on using every single one of them,” says Matt Osterhaus, President of Osterhaus pharmacy.

All who attended received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We have a great group of my staff from Osterhaus pharmacy that planned all this but a huge turn out of volunteers from all across the community and across the county,” says Osterhaus, “It really is historic to see what we can do for our community. I went to pharmacy school about four decades ago and have been immunizing for the last four decades but we have never taken on something like this.”

The pharmacy is making sure all residents have easy access to the vaccine by offering free rides to the clinic, a crucial need during the rollout for rural areas in Iowa.

“The bus system certainly helps. We still have lots of challenges and for people that are truly homebound we are reaching some of them today and we need to continue to build strategies to figure out how we are going to get to those people,” says Osterhaus.

They are also working together with the public library to make sure those without internet access or who are not tech-savvy are able to get signed up for a vaccine.

The fairgrounds will host another clinic for second doses in three weeks.

Instructions for those looking to schedule an appointment according to the health department are:

  • Log on to osterhausrx.com, click on COVID-19 Information and complete the online form.
  • Call the Maquoketa Public Library at 563-652-3874 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and library staff will help you complete the online form.
  • Call the SHIIP office at 563-652-4000 and SHIIP staff can help you complete the form.

