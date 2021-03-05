Kewanee to hold city-wide Clean-up Day in June

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Kewanee will be holding another city-wide Clean-up Day. It is scheduled for June 12, 2021.

“Residents may take items to the old Kewanee Hospital site at West Division and Elliott Streets from 7:00 a.m. to noon,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Moore Tires will again be accepting tires at their location at 308 West Second Street. Please see the flyers below for instructions on entering the sites, and what types of items will be accepted.”

The city of Kewanee will be holding another city-wide Clean-up Day. It is scheduled for June 12, 2021. (kwqc, city of kewanee)

Officials say masks will be required for everyone at both drop-off sites.

A rain-out day is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, as well.

The City of Kewanee is planning another City-wide Clean Up Day, scheduled for Saturday 6/12/21. Residents may take... Posted by City of Kewanee, Illinois on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.