Kewanee to hold city-wide Clean-up Day in June

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Kewanee will be holding another city-wide Clean-up Day. It is scheduled for June 12, 2021.

“Residents may take items to the old Kewanee Hospital site at West Division and Elliott Streets from 7:00 a.m. to noon,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Moore Tires will again be accepting tires at their location at 308 West Second Street. Please see the flyers below for instructions on entering the sites, and what types of items will be accepted.”

Officials say masks will be required for everyone at both drop-off sites.

A rain-out day is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, as well.

Posted by City of Kewanee, Illinois on Thursday, March 4, 2021

