Man arrested following child pornography tip in Henry County, Iowa

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Henry County, Iowa man has been arrested and charged after officials received a tip regarding child pornography.

Officials say on January 25, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office started investigating after a cyber tip came into the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

During the investigation, a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of N. Benbow Street in Hillsboro, Iowa on February 1.

Officials say on March 2, 40-year-old Steven Porter, was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor/possessing a depiction.

