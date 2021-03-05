Man charged with sex abuse, sexual exploitation in Henry County, Iowa

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested following a sexual assault report that was made to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on March 5.

Just before 1 a.m., officials say the sheriff’s office received the report and the office began an investigation.

At 5:30 a.m,. on Friday, a search warrant was executed in the 700 block of North Bergdahl Court in Mount Pleasant.

Officials say Victor Alberto Elias Rodriguez was arrested as a result and is being charged with 3rd-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor and incest.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Elias Rodriguez is currently being held on a $25,000 cash bond at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

