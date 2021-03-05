Man sustains life-threatening injuries after being hit by driver in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Dubuque County.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said on Friday, just before 11 a.m., they were called to Highway 151 near Sundown Road for the accident.

A preliminary investigation shows a 24-year-old man had exited a broken down vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the road and entered the traveled portion of the roadway when he was hit.

Officials say he was hit by a minivan that was driven by a 60-year-old woman from Ottumwa.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital and officials expect his name to be released Saturday morning.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

The accident remains under investigation by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Peosta Police, Epworth Police, Cascade Police, Bernard and Case fire departments and EMS responded to the accident.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.