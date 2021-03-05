Moline-Coal Valley School District to give out food boxes Friday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley School District is distributing food boxes at 10 a.m. Friday at the John Deere Middle School parking lot, 2035 11th St., while supplies last.

Families with students that attend any school in the district are eligible. The River Bend Foodbank supplies the boxes.

The district also will distribute boxes on March 12 and 19.

Student meals can also be picked up at Deere and Wilson Middle School, 1301 48th St, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

