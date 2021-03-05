Advertisement

Moline Parks Department hosts Lucky Leprechaun hunt

City of Moline Logo
City of Moline Logo(City of Moline)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Lucky Leprechaun Hunt starts this Saturday, March 6 at three city parks. According to a news release, you need to visit one of three designated parks (East End, Velie, Kiwanis), take your picture with the park sign, then, find the five leprechauns hidden around that park and take another photo of each.

Email all six photos to tleedle@moline.il.us to be entered in a swag bag giveaway. One person who has completed the hunt will be chosen randomly to receive the prize. All photos must be in by 12 a.m. on March 21, 2021 to be entered into the contest. The winner will be announced on the Moline Parks Facebook page and contacted via email by the parks department.

The participating parks are: East End Park located at 48th Street & 8th Avenue; Velie Park located at 11th Street & 11th Avenue; and Kiwanis Park at 18th Street & 13th Avenue.

For more information about Moline Parks and Recreation visit www.molineparks.com), Facebook (facebook.com/molinep

