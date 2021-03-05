Near 50 tomorrow

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Tonight, there will be a few passing clouds and the chance for fog by early Friday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight. There will be highs near 50 expected Friday and Saturday and into Sunday afternoon temperatures will be well into the 50s. There will be more clear skies for most of the weekend and Sunday will be slightly breezy. There is a good chance to see 60s the first few days of the next work week! Dry conditions will continue until late Tuesday when the next system brings rain chances.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds, patchy fog possible. Low: 24°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 48°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 27°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

