Advertisement

Near 50 tomorrow

Look for a pleasant weekend ahead
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Tonight, there will be a few passing clouds and the chance for fog by early Friday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight. There will be highs near 50 expected Friday and Saturday and into Sunday afternoon temperatures will be well into the 50s. There will be more clear skies for most of the weekend and Sunday will be slightly breezy. There is a good chance to see 60s the first few days of the next work week! Dry conditions will continue until late Tuesday when the next system brings rain chances.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds, patchy fog possible. Low: 24°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 48°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 27°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

A heavy police presence has a portion of West 65th Street blocked off near Motel 6 and Menards.
Police find man with gunshot wound in north Davenport
IDPH will also be opening a 211 Call Center on March 9th for those who need assistance with...
Iowans under 65 with underlying health conditions are eligible to be vaccinated starting Monday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has passed the two-week mark.
Breasia Terrell to be featured on Investigation Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit: The Missing’
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the public in finding a wanted suspect....
Woman wanted for sex offender registry charges in Muscatine County

Latest News

A few clouds
Warmer temperatures will arrive over the weekend
A few clouds
Warmer temperatures will arrive over the weekend
A few clouds
Mild Friday 3-5
60s next week
Warmer temperatures will arrive over the weekend
60s next week
Weekend warm up on the way