Not your traditional ‘Polar Plunge’: United Township High School holds event Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s not your traditional Polar Plunge, but some dived into the pool at United Township High School Thursday for a good cause.

This was an event to help raise money for Special Olympics at the pool at United Township. Throughout the week, organizers set out buckets of change so students could vote on which teacher would do a cannonball into the pool.

Organizers said they had to get creative this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a very special event,” said Jill Sanders-Colgan, a Special Olympics coach at United Township. “If you have never been to a Special Olympics event, I encourage you to do so. The excitement, the hard work that these kids put into their events makes your heart... and you leave with an everlasting smile. These kids work hard every day. They just want to be included like our athletes in the school are. And the support that our staff and our students give to these kids is amazing.”

Fifteen staff members from the special services department took the plunge as well.

The event supports the Special Olympics’ bowling, basketball, and track and field events.

