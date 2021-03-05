Advertisement

Portion of 19th St. in East Moline blocked due to accident

A portion of the southbound lane at 19th Street is shut down due to an accident. Officials with...
A portion of the southbound lane at 19th Street is shut down due to an accident. Officials with the East Moline Police Department said the southbound lane of 19th Street between Morton Drive and 8th Avenue is blocked.(kwqc, east moline police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A portion of the southbound lane at 19th Street is shut down due to an accident.

Officials with the East Moline Police Department said the southbound lane of 19th Street between Morton Drive and 8th Avenue is blocked.

“For everyone that has passed and wondered “what in the world is that?” The answer is, that’s a very large piece of Farming Equipment,” police said in a Facebook post. “So there is no need to drive by with your phones out(you know the whole drop it and drive thing), we’ve got plenty of pictures, but thank you for offering to help.”

Police ask drivers to find an alternate route for the time being and will announce when the road has reopened.

