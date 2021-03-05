Advertisement

Respite Connection

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Stephanie Balagna of Respite Connection is the PSL guest to highlight that the agency recently expanded to include the Quad Cities. Respite Connection provides services to families with children and adults with disabilities. Balagna’s desire is to make families and other social service agencies aware of Respite Connection. Services are for families that have members that are disabled in some way. Watch the segment to learn more and see some images of the joy that is created from the help provided.

Additionally, employment opportunities are available. There is an VIRTUAL HIRING/OPEN INTERVIEW EVENT coming up on March 10th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Interested candidates are asked to RSVP to be interviewed.

CONTACT INFO: Stephanie Balagna, Service Supervisor / 515.323.7331

