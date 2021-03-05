Rock Island County makes change to weekend case count, announces new cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department will no longer report COVID cases over the weekend. Instead, they announced Friday they will release Saturday and Sunday COVID cases on the following Monday.

The change is due to the health department’s personnel transitioning to expanding COIVD-19 vaccination efforts in the community as more doses become available.

The department says they will continue contact tracing for each COVID-19 patient because “it is a basic public health infection-control measure.”

Health officials also announced on Friday they had 17 new cases of COVID, bringing the county’s total since the pandemic began to 12,941. There are currently 12 patients in the hospital due to the virus.

The county’s death toll remains at 304.

The new cases are:

· 2 women in their 60s

· 7 women in their 40s

· 2 women in their 20s

· 2 men in their 60s

· 3 men in their 50s

· 1 boy in his teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.