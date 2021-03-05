Advertisement

Service dog alerts owner of fire in Davenport

Fire crews responded to a fire in the 3000 block of West 49th Street in Davenport on Thursday.
Fire crews responded to a fire in the 3000 block of West 49th Street in Davenport on Thursday.(kwqc, davenport fire dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fire crews responded to a fire in the 3000 block of West 49th Street in Davenport on Thursday.

Just before 12 a.m., the fire department responded to Rustic Ridge Mobile Home Park for a reported fire. When crews arrived they found a fully involved fire.

Prior to their arrival, crews were alerted that the man inside was alerted by his service dog of the fire and they were able to exit safely.

The fire was put out and no injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross was notified to assist the man and his service dog.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

