St. Ambrose University holds events in place of Wine Festival

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The annual St. Ambrose University Wine Festival, a wine-tasting fundraiser, is cancelled because of the pandemic. So, the Wine Festival Committee hatched a plan to show appreciation to loyal local businesses who have contributed to the event, as they work to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

This month, the Wine Festival Restaurant Appreciation Program will present a complimentary bottle of wine to patrons who make a reservation or place a to-go order and mention the Wine Festival at eight local restaurants--while supplies last. The program will be in effect from March 7-11, March 14-18, and March 21-25.

Participating restaurants include Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, Lunardi’s Italian Restaurant, Me & Billy Kitchen & Bar, Tantra Asian Bistro and The Phoenix Restaurant, all in Davenport; as well as The Combine, a Bass Street restaurant in East Moline; Siracha Thai Bistro & Oyster Bar in Moline; and Trattoria Tiramisu in Bettendorf.

In addition, the traditional Preview Dinner will be held on April 10, 2021 as a to-go affair. Patrons can experience a three-course gourmet meal, and wine from a featured vintner to enjoy at home, where they also can participate in the annual live and silent auction via Facebook Live.

This year’s dinner will celebrate Brian Larky and Kristin Milles from Dalla Terra and their selections from four family-owned wineries in Italy. A silent auction of boutique wines will be conducted via a text messaging app.

“As with many things this past year, the Wine Festival has been forced to adapt to the realities of the pandemic,” said Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, PhD, the St. Ambrose president. “We know the great folks in the Quad Cities and St. Ambrose communities still will join us virtually and continue their ongoing support of student scholarships.”

Since it debuted in 2002, the Wine Festival series has raised more than $1.5 million for scholarships.

