Iowans under 65 with underlying health conditions are eligible to be vaccinated starting Monday

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health progressed their vaccine policy Thursday.

According to a department statement, those who have underlying health conditions and are under the age of 65 will now be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations from providers in the state starting Monday. Priority groups will still be determined on a by-county basis, but the state says counties across Iowa can now expand those groups.

The announcement comes as several Iowa counties have reported nearing completion of vaccinating previous priority population groups.

Additionally, beginning Tuesday, Iowa will open a 211 Call Center to assist those 65 and older who need assistance in scheduling an appointment.

Vaccine production is still limited, and IDPH did ask for those waiting to receive vaccines to remain patient, especially as more are made eligible.

IDPH said they are consulting CDC standards for underlying health conditions, which can be found here.

