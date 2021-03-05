Advertisement

Iowans under 65 with underlying health conditions are eligible to be vaccinated starting Monday

IDPH will also be opening a 211 Call Center on March 9th for those who need assistance with...
IDPH will also be opening a 211 Call Center on March 9th for those who need assistance with scheduling an appointment.(WLOX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health progressed their vaccine policy Thursday.

According to a department statement, those who have underlying health conditions and are under the age of 65 will now be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations from providers in the state starting Monday. Priority groups will still be determined on a by-county basis, but the state says counties across Iowa can now expand those groups.

The announcement comes as several Iowa counties have reported nearing completion of vaccinating previous priority population groups.

Additionally, beginning Tuesday, Iowa will open a 211 Call Center to assist those 65 and older who need assistance in scheduling an appointment.

Vaccine production is still limited, and IDPH did ask for those waiting to receive vaccines to remain patient, especially as more are made eligible.

IDPH said they are consulting CDC standards for underlying health conditions, which can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence has a portion of West 65th Street blocked off near Motel 6 and Menards.
Police find man with gunshot wound in north Davenport
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has passed the two-week mark.
Breasia Terrell to be featured on Investigation Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit: The Missing’
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the public in finding a wanted suspect....
Woman wanted for sex offender registry charges in Muscatine County

Latest News

Health officials push back against lifting mask mandates.
WHO head wants virus vaccine patents waived to boost supply
Health officials push back against lifting mask mandates.
States ease mask mandates despite new CDC data
The Rock Island County Health Department will no longer report COVID cases over the weekend....
Rock Island County makes change to weekend case count, announces new cases
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials 508 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths over 24 hours