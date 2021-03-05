Advertisement

Traffic alert: Off-ramp from old I-74 Bridge to River Drive closes Friday

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MOLINE, IL (KWQC) - The off-ramp from the old Interstate 74 Bridge to River Drive will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Contractors will be pouring concrete and working on other tasks for the bridge.

There will also be lane closures on River Drive from 19th Street and 23rd Street through the end of March, weather permitting.

According to Davenport Public Works, construction season will be starting soon.

In a Facebook post, public works wrote, “watch for news next week. "

“There are a number of high traffic and neighborhood streets scheduled for rehabilitation again this year. All of those improvements will also come with some inconvenience.”

