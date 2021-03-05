Two arrested following drug investigation in Lee County

LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people have been arrested following an ongoing investigation by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.

Officials say 21-year-old Kyran Johnson, of Keokuk, and 20-year-old Kautious Braggs, of Keokuk, were both arrested on March 4. A booking photo for Braggs is unavailable according to officials.

Johnson was arrested at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and is being charged with three counts of delivery of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a public park, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana within 1,000 feet of a public park while in possession of a firearm, violation of a drug tax stamp violation, possession of a controlled substance-Alprazolam, maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Braggs was arrested at her home in the 700 block of Fulton Street in Keokuk and was charged with maintaining a drug house.

Officials say the arrests of Johnson and Braggs followed an ongoing investigation by the task force into the delivery of marijuana within the Lee County area.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Keokuk Police Department, Lee County GHOST, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Lee County Attorney’s Office, assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

The defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Justice and the funds administered by the Iowa Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.