Vander Veer’s Spring Floral Show

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Davenport Parks and Recreation has announced that the Spring Floral show at Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory is underway! Natasha Sottos, Friends of Vander Veer, is the PSL guest to share details and show some beautiful images of what guests can expect to see when visiting. Watch the segment to learn more (and to catch spring fever!).

It features many changing colorful spring flowers including hyacinths, tulips, azaleas, daffodils, fuchsia, orchids, cyclamen and begonias. Easter lilies are targeted to bloom from Palm Sunday through a couple of weeks after Easter. Temperatures dictates the ebb and flow of the beautiful display!

Hours: The Conservatory and greenhouses are open Tuesdays-Sundays from 10 am-4 pm (closed on Mondays). The conservatory is a perfect location to take spring/Easter pictures of the family (including pets!).

Also discussed was the auction of the iconic sculpture Majestic Hope as a major fundraiser for the Friends of Vander Veer. A new version of this sculpture was placed in the Park last fall, leaving the retired sculpture available for you.

The auction site for Majestic Hope is https://fvv.betterworld.org/auctions/majestic-hope-statue

Visit the site to Bid on this nearly one-of-a-kind artwork. Bidding ends this Friday, March 5th at 8:00 p.m.!!

Contact information: Visitor Services at the park: (563) 328-7275 The Friends of Vander Veer: (563) 323-3298

Vander Veer Spring Floral Show information (none)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.