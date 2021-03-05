Advertisement

Vander Veer’s Spring Floral Show

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Davenport Parks and Recreation has announced that the Spring Floral show at Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory is underway! Natasha Sottos, Friends of Vander Veer, is the PSL guest to share details and show some beautiful images of what guests can expect to see when visiting. Watch the segment to learn more (and to catch spring fever!).

It features many changing colorful spring flowers including hyacinths, tulips, azaleas, daffodils, fuchsia, orchids, cyclamen and begonias. Easter lilies are targeted to bloom from Palm Sunday through a couple of weeks after Easter.  Temperatures dictates the ebb and flow of the beautiful display!

Hours: The Conservatory and greenhouses are open Tuesdays-Sundays from 10 am-4 pm (closed on Mondays). The conservatory is a perfect location to take spring/Easter pictures of the family (including pets!).

Also discussed was the auction of the iconic sculpture Majestic Hope as a major fundraiser for the Friends of Vander Veer. A new version of this sculpture was placed in the Park last fall, leaving the retired sculpture available for you.

The auction site for Majestic Hope is https://fvv.betterworld.org/auctions/majestic-hope-statue

Visit the site to Bid on this nearly one-of-a-kind artwork. Bidding ends this Friday, March 5th at 8:00 p.m.!!

Contact information: Visitor Services at the park: (563) 328-7275 The Friends of Vander Veer: (563) 323-3298

Another beautiful day in the Conservatory 🌺🌺

Posted by The Friends of Vander Veer on Friday, March 5, 2021
Vander Veer Spring Floral Show information
Vander Veer Spring Floral Show information(none)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence has a portion of West 65th Street blocked off near Motel 6 and Menards.
Police find man with gunshot wound in north Davenport
IDPH will also be opening a 211 Call Center on March 9th for those who need assistance with...
Iowans under 65 with underlying health conditions are eligible to be vaccinated starting Monday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has passed the two-week mark.
Breasia Terrell to be featured on Investigation Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit: The Missing’
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the public in finding a wanted suspect....
Woman wanted for sex offender registry charges in Muscatine County

Latest News

Mass vaccination clinic in Jackson County
Mass vaccination clinic in Jackson County
The Rock Island County Health Department will no longer report COVID cases over the weekend....
Rock Island County makes change to weekend case count, announces new cases
City of Moline Logo
Moline Parks Department hosts Lucky Leprechaun hunt
A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a...
Man sustains life-threatening injuries after being hit by driver in Dubuque County