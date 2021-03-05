Warmer temperatures will arrive over the weekend

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- High pressure is once again firmly in control of our weather today. This will lead to another day in the 40s and 50s with lots of sunshine. The well advertised warm up arrives with gusty south winds this weekend. We will be in the 40s and 50s on Saturday again before south winds arrive. Sunday will see highs in the 50s and 60s and 60s will be the norm for the first half of next week. Active weather will set up starting on Wednesday. There will be several chances for showers, but the specific rainfall amounts and impacts aren’t known at this time. If you live along area rivers you should expect minor rises.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 48º. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 27°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 50º.

