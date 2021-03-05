Advertisement

Warmer temperatures will arrive over the weekend

Rain returns Wednesday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- There will be passing clouds through the afternoon and heavier cloud cover overnight. Temperatures will fall tonight into the 20s. In the morning we’ll see decreasing clouds and temperatures will be close to 50 degrees in the afternoon. By Sunday warmer air returns and highs will be well into the 50s if not a few 60s, and this will continue through Wednesday. Tuesday is when stronger winds at 10-20 mph return, and they will not calm down until Thursday. Rain chances return Wednesday with our next system. There will be more specifics on the next chances for rain as we get closer, but for now remember to have the umbrella ready for the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 26°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 49°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 29°. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

A heavy police presence has a portion of West 65th Street blocked off near Motel 6 and Menards.
Police find man with gunshot wound in north Davenport
IDPH will also be opening a 211 Call Center on March 9th for those who need assistance with...
Iowans under 65 with underlying health conditions are eligible to be vaccinated starting Monday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has passed the two-week mark.
Breasia Terrell to be featured on Investigation Discovery’s ‘In Pursuit: The Missing’
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the public in finding a wanted suspect....
Woman wanted for sex offender registry charges in Muscatine County

Latest News

A few clouds
Warmer temperatures will arrive over the weekend
A few clouds
Mild Friday 3-5
60s next week
Warmer temperatures will arrive over the weekend
60s next week
Weekend warm up on the way