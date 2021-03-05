Warmer temperatures will arrive over the weekend

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- There will be passing clouds through the afternoon and heavier cloud cover overnight. Temperatures will fall tonight into the 20s. In the morning we’ll see decreasing clouds and temperatures will be close to 50 degrees in the afternoon. By Sunday warmer air returns and highs will be well into the 50s if not a few 60s, and this will continue through Wednesday. Tuesday is when stronger winds at 10-20 mph return, and they will not calm down until Thursday. Rain chances return Wednesday with our next system. There will be more specifics on the next chances for rain as we get closer, but for now remember to have the umbrella ready for the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 26°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 49°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 29°. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

