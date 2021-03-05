Western Illinois University responds to Mayor Acri’s letter

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - On Tuesday, Moline officials released a statement regarding the Western Illinois University’s campus and the city’s stance on wanting another school to replace it.

In Mayor Acri’s letter on behalf of the city, she states that Moline has been waiting since 2004 for WIU to commit to expanding its presence in the Quad Cities to no avail.

The mayor says the city cannot wait any longer for the school to succeed and detailed the letter with a few examples of ways the school has fallen through, such as walking away from investment deals to build student housing and tech programs and giving back a grant from the city to start an agricultural program for high school students.

The school’s enrollment numbers were also included on the list. The mayor claimed that WIU promised a population of 3,000 on-campus students and only had a population of 168 students as of Spring 2021.

TV6 reached out to the school’s spokesperson Darcie Shinberger, who gave us a written statement:

“Under the direction of WIU’s 12th President Guiyou Huang and University leadership, Western Illinois University-Quad Cities remains future-focused and committed to the regions we serve. WIU will continue to serve students in the Quad Cities region, continue vital community outreach initiatives and further strengthen the University’s partnerships with Quad Cities area leaders, businesses, organizations, and area schools.”

Darcie went on to state that the on-campus population for this spring is low due to the pandemic. Pre-pandemic numbers, such as the fall of 2019, showed a total of 724 students on campus and another 468 students online.

