Advertisement

A Sunny & Unseasonably Warm Weekend Ahead

Rain Chances Wednesday & Thursday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We started Saturday with some cloud cover, but sunny and mild conditions will continue for the rest of the day with highs reaching the 40′s to near 50 degrees north, to the lower to middle 50′s in our southern counties. The warming trend really begins Sunday, with brisk southerly winds and plentiful sunshine pushing temperatures into the 50′s and 60′s. Look for 60 degree readings heading into the work week, with some active weather in the form of rain chances (maybe even a rumble of thunder?) by Wednesday. With further melting taking place north, some of us could see a minor rise in area river levels

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 52°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 30°. Wind: E 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High: 58°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Multiple fire crews, squad cards, and ambulances arrived at the scene of a fire in Rock Falls...
One woman is dead following a fire in Rock Falls
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight
Western Illinois University responds to Mayor Acri’s letter
Western Illinois University responds to Mayor Acri’s letter
A heavy police presence has a portion of West 65th Street blocked off near Motel 6 and Menards.
Police find man with gunshot wound in north Davenport
Jim Nelson has been in a nursing home, unable to see his wife Gina due to the pandemic. On...
Milan couple reunites after 9 months apart

Latest News

A sunny and pleasant weekend ahead
Warmer Sunday ahead
A sunny and pleasant weekend ahead
Your First Alert Forecast
Clear skies by Saturday afternoon
Warmer temperatures will arrive over the weekend
Clear skies by Saturday afternoon
Warmer temperatures will arrive over the weekend