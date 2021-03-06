A Sunny & Unseasonably Warm Weekend Ahead

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We started Saturday with some cloud cover, but sunny and mild conditions will continue for the rest of the day with highs reaching the 40′s to near 50 degrees north, to the lower to middle 50′s in our southern counties. The warming trend really begins Sunday, with brisk southerly winds and plentiful sunshine pushing temperatures into the 50′s and 60′s. Look for 60 degree readings heading into the work week, with some active weather in the form of rain chances (maybe even a rumble of thunder?) by Wednesday. With further melting taking place north, some of us could see a minor rise in area river levels

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 52°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 30°. Wind: E 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High: 58°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

