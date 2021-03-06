Advertisement

Colona fire fighter pancake breakfast scheduled March 28

Proceeds will buy new equipment
PIctured: (front row) Firefighter Kait Meeker, Firefighter Dalton Teel, Firefighter Drew...
PIctured: (front row) Firefighter Kait Meeker, Firefighter Dalton Teel, Firefighter Drew Noakes, (back row) firefighter Zack Kyer and firefighter Dylan Medley(Colona Fire Department)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Colona Fire Department will be holding a pancake breakfast to buy new equipment for the department. The breakfast will be drive-though only and will be held from 7 a.m. to noon March 28.

The menu will include pancakes and their “famous” sausage links, eggs, biscuits and gravy. Milk and juice will also be provided. All the proceeds from the breakfast will go toward purchasing new AED’s. (automated external defibrillators)

