Colona fire fighter pancake breakfast scheduled March 28

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Colona Fire Department will be holding a pancake breakfast to buy new equipment for the department. The breakfast will be drive-though only and will be held from 7 a.m. to noon March 28.

The menu will include pancakes and their “famous” sausage links, eggs, biscuits and gravy. Milk and juice will also be provided. All the proceeds from the breakfast will go toward purchasing new AED’s. (automated external defibrillators)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.