Ice water rescue performed in Galesburg lake

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire and Police Departments performed an ice water rescue on Friday night.

Officials say they responded to reports of someone falling through ice and into the water near the 3300 block of Lakeside Court around 6:45 p.m.

It was reported a man was in the middle of the lake around 80 yards out. Captain Jim Pendergast and Firefighter Kyle Harms walked onto the ice and entered the water about 30 yards away while officers maintained lighting and spoke with the man.

Officials say firefighters had to chop through another 30 yards of ice to get to the man in the lake. They were able to attach him to an ice rescue board, pulling him to shore.

The man was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, met by Life Flight.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Galesburg Police, Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service personnel, Fremont Station, and Rescue 55 from the Central Station assisted in the ice water rescue.

