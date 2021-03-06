Illinois State Police investigating fatal single vehicle crash in Fulton County

Fulton Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that killed one woman. According to ISP, the accident happened around 10:45 a.m. Friday along IL Rt. 9 eastbound at Sweeney Road, Lee Township in Fulton County.

Officials said 21-year-old Renee McGrew of Good Hope, Illinois, the driver of a Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer that was traveling eastbound on IL Rt 9. The truck negotiated a curve, left the roadway and overturned. McGrew was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no further information is available at this time.

