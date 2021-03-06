Iowa officials report 539 new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 539 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 339,208 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,552 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate, based on the total number of tests, is 4%.

Since 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 1,575,063 people have been tested for the virus.

The state website also showed that 170 people were hospitalized, down six from Friday. Of those, 33 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 38 were in the intensive care unit, and 10 were on ventilators.

