One woman is dead following a fire in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Illinois (KWQC) -

Update: One woman is dead following a Friday night fire in Rock Falls. Officials said Rock Falls Police responded to a report of a fire around 9:46 p.m. at Civic Plaza I on the 1100 block of 5th ave. The 9-story apartment building is occupied by more than 100 residents, according to the release. Officers assisted in securing the scene and evacuating residents.

Officials said when fire personnel arrived they found one woman, a resident, dead. Her name will be released by the Whiteside County Coroner’s office.

An investigation for the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Illinois Fire Marshal’s office with the assistance of Rock Falls Police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

Residents that were evacuated were taken to the Rock Falls Community Building until other temporary housing arrangements can be made.

Officials said area fire departments responded to assist. Rock Falls Police were assisted by Sterling PD, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and Prophetstown PD.

Rock Falls PD said they would like to recognize and thank the following for their assistance: Salvation Army, Red Cross, First Student, Winning Wheels, Super 8, Days Inn, Country Inn Suites, Holiday Inn Express and the Whiteside County Housing Authority.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

