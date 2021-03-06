Advertisement

Narratives QC Empowers At-Risk Youth

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Narratives is a Quad Cities non-profit organization that provides life coaching for at-risk young adults to empower them to reach their full potential. Annette Sundfor Clevenger, PsyD, Founder & President of Narratives, is the Quad Cities Live guest to introduce viewers to this organization and its mission. Watch the interview to learn more including how you can support the agency.

The vision at Narratives is that EVERY young adult in the Quad Cities can reach their full potential regardless of race, class, or culture. This requires strong partnerships with local businesses, faith-based organizations, schools, and members of the collective community.

Narratives / 1762 44th St / Rock Island, IL 61201 / Email: Contact@narrativesqc.org / Phone: (309) 585-3311

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews, squad cards, and ambulances arrived at the scene of a fire in Rock Falls...
One woman is dead following a fire in Rock Falls
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight
Western Illinois University responds to Mayor Acri’s letter
Western Illinois University responds to Mayor Acri’s letter
A heavy police presence has a portion of West 65th Street blocked off near Motel 6 and Menards.
Police find man with gunshot wound in north Davenport
Jim Nelson has been in a nursing home, unable to see his wife Gina due to the pandemic. On...
Milan couple reunites after 9 months apart

Latest News

Show Your Love Contest Winner has been chosen. Hy-Vee has awarded her a $5000 travel voucher....
Show Your Love Contest Winner
Narratives Scavenger Hunt
Narratives QC Scavenger Hunt
QCA Lenten Season Fish Fry Locations
QCA Lenten Season Fish Fry Locations
Vote for Mardi Paws' King & Queen while supporting HSSC and the shelter pets.
Vote for Mardi Paws’ King & Queen