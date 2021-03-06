Narratives QC Empowers At-Risk Youth

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Narratives is a Quad Cities non-profit organization that provides life coaching for at-risk young adults to empower them to reach their full potential. Annette Sundfor Clevenger, PsyD, Founder & President of Narratives, is the Quad Cities Live guest to introduce viewers to this organization and its mission. Watch the interview to learn more including how you can support the agency.

The vision at Narratives is that EVERY young adult in the Quad Cities can reach their full potential regardless of race, class, or culture. This requires strong partnerships with local businesses, faith-based organizations, schools, and members of the collective community.

Narratives / 1762 44th St / Rock Island, IL 61201 / Email: Contact@narrativesqc.org / Phone: (309) 585-3311

