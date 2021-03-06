Narratives QC Scavenger Hunt

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC)--

Here’s a way to have some fun throughout the QCA while supporting a new local nonprofit, and some local businesses while having a chance to WIN $500. Watch the video interview to learn more about Narratives and the fundraiser!

The Quad Cities Live guest is Annette Clevenger, founder and CEO of Narratives QC, who has organized the first fundraiser for Narratives, a Q-C Scavenger Hunt. Narratives is a fairly new QCA organization that provides life skills coaching to at-risk young adults (ages 17 to 24) to help them find a path and purpose.

Tickets (just $10) are currently on sale for the Scavenger Hunt and are available until March 19, at eventbrite.com. The dates of the actual scavenger hunt are March 8-21 with a variety of local businesses participating.

On Saturday, March 6, and Sunday, March 7 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), there will be an information packet pickup at 111 Perry St., Davenport, before the hunt begins on March 8.

Here’s how it works:

· Your ticket grants you access to over 30 unique clues that once you solve, will lead you to area businesses with a Scavenger Hunt sign.

· Check in on social media each time you find a sign and each check-in enters you into the drawing to win $500.

· Solve all of the clues and figure out the Q-C hunt mystery phrase to win a variety of gift baskets from sponsors.

Keep in mind: The clues are not directed to the specific business, but the location or area surrounding the business. For example, a clue about Paul Revere would lead you to Paul Revere Square in Davenport, and you look for the Narratives sign at one of the buildings there. The sign also includes a word to help solve the mystery phrase.

The website also includes a podcast which began last summer.

Narratives QC / Email Contact@narrativesqc.org / Call 309-585-3311

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.