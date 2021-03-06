Advertisement

QCA Lenten Season Fish Fry Locations

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

QCL featured some delicious fish fry events that are so popular during Lent.

The Seton Catholic School Fish Fry is a one-time, drive-thru event this year on Friday, March 5th from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Christ The King Believers Together Center in Moline. Beth Behrends, Chairwoman of the Seton Fish Fry, explains what a successful fundraiser would mean for the school.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport is hosting their FAMOUS fish fry every Friday through March 26 (not on Good Friday) during Lent. Ron Patton is interviewed to talk about the 39-year-tradition which has become a drive-thru event this year due to COVID. He warns all to be patient and expect a line! Meal choice is either baked or fried fish with sides included for $10 each. Pick up is from 3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. at 2626 Boies Avenue in Davenport.

